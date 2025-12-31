Christian Barmore facing domestic assault charges regarding incident in August

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing assault charges stemming from an incident in early August. WCVB 5 first broke the story late Wednesday morning.

According to court documents out of Attleborough District Court, Barmore is charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member, a misdemeanor charge. The alleged incident took place in Mansfield on Aug. 8.

The Patriots released a statement after the news broke. It reads...

"The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August. The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time."

Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned in court Feb. 3, 2026. That is five days before Super Bowl LX.