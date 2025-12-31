LISTEN LIVE

Christian Barmore facing domestic assault charges regarding incident in August

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing domestic assault charges, according to reports.

Alex Barth
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) before a game.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing assault charges stemming from an incident in early August. WCVB 5 first broke the story late Wednesday morning.

According to court documents out of Attleborough District Court, Barmore is charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member, a misdemeanor charge. The alleged incident took place in Mansfield on Aug. 8.

The Patriots released a statement after the news broke. It reads...

"The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August. The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time."

Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned in court Feb. 3, 2026. That is five days before Super Bowl LX.

This comes one day after news broke that Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs both felony and misdemeanor assault charges, stemming from an incident involving his personal chef in early December. More on Diggs' situation can be found here.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
