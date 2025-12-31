CFP Quarterfinals: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks Odds, Spread, and Total

The time for lopsided College Football Playoff contests is over, at least according to the oddsmakers of Las Vegas. Oregon (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and Texas Tech (12-1, 8-1 Big 12) are handicapped with close to matching odds to win the Orange Bowl at noon EST on New Year's Day, and advance to the semifinals.

The Oregon Ducks trounced the James Madison Dukes 51-34 to reach Thursday's quarterfinal in Miami. The final score was deceptive, since Oregon scored the tilt's first five touchdowns behind a 313-yard aerial effort from quarterback Dante Moore. Will it be No. 5 seeded Oregon's edge in momentum, or the No. 4 seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders' advantage in rest weeks, which proves to be decisive on Jan. 1?

It may depend on whether Oregon can pierce a stout Texas Tech defense. The Red Raiders have allowed just three meaningful TDs since falling to Arizona State in their only loss of the season on Oct. 18. Texas Tech ranks first in the FBS in rush defense, having given up a miniscule 890 rushing yards in 2025-26.

Spread

Red Raiders +2.5 (-108)

Ducks -2.5 (+100)

Money line

Red Raiders +117

Ducks -122

Total

Over 51.5 (-108)

Under 51.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks Betting Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread six consecutive times.

Betting totals have gone under in eight of TTU's last 11 games.

Oregon is 2-2 in four College Football Playoff contests.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks Injury Reports

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Wide receiver TJ West is probable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Will Hammond is out with a knee injury.

Running back Quinten Joyner is out with a knee injury.

Safety Miquel Dingle Jr is out with a leg injury.

Oregon Ducks

Running back Da'Juan Riggs is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Justius Lowe is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Evan Stewart is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Kyler Kasper is out with an undisclosed injury.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks Predictions and Picks

Texas Tech has a more balanced offense, and better special-teams chops, than in the old days of TTU as a breathless "Air Raid"-style team. But it's hard to look away from a defense with performers like David Bailey on it. The 6-foot-3 senior is second in the FBS with 13.5 sacks this season, notching another takedown in the Red Raiders' 34-7 Big 12 Championship Game triumph over Brigham Young.

Dale Bliss of Autzen Zoo believes that Oregon's superior blocking could quiet TTU's pass rush in a way that few Big 12 opponents were able to. "(Texas Tech) didn't face a single passing attack in the top 35 of the FBS (in 2025) … they avoided Baylor, TCU, and Cincinnati, the top passing teams in their league." If Bailey's edge rush doesn't prove as lethal against Oregon's hefty offensive line, Moore can seek out his wide receiver Malik Benson as often as he did in the Ducks' opening-round blowout of James Madison.