CFP Quarterfinals: Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Odds, Spread, and Total

The No. 3 seeded Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 7-1 SEC) know that the path to a national title runs through the Southeastern Conference. Depending on what happens with Alabama-Indiana, the 2025-26 Bulldogs may have to whip two SEC rivals to lift College Football Playoff hardware. Georgia will face such a test in this Thursday's Sugar Bowl, the quarterfinal that pits UGA against Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) at 8 p.m. EST.

Ole Miss and Georgia had one of the SEC's best battles of the season on Oct. 18. UGA stormed back from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to win 43-35 between the hedges, Gunner Stockton throwing two short touchdown passes to seal the deal. Ole Miss was one of two SEC regular-season opponents, the other being the Tennessee Volunteers, to rack up 600-plus yards of total offense against the Bulldogs.

From that point, the schools took disparate paths to the CFP. Georgia earned three statement wins over ranked opponents by defeating Texas, Georgia Tech, and Alabama, taking revenge for the Tide's Sept. 27 upset of the Bulldogs with a commanding 28-7 triumph in the SEC Championship Game. Ole Miss had its postseason news cycle hijacked via the sudden departure of former head coach Lane Kiffin, though the Rebels proved that it wasn't too much of a distraction by stomping Tulane 41-10 in the opening round.

Spread

Bulldogs -6.5 (-104)

Rebels +6.5 (-104)

Money line

Bulldogs -233

Rebels +212

Total

Over 55.5 (-113)

Under 55.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Betting Trends

The Georgia Bulldogs are on a nine-game winning streak.

Totals have gone under in four of Mississippi's last five games.

Totals have gone under in five of Georgia's last six contests.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Injury Reports

Georgia Bulldogs

Tight end Ethan Barbour is probable with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Colbie Young is probable with a leg injury.

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall is out with a knee injury.

Cornerback Kyron Jones is out with a foot injury.

Offensive guard Drew Bobo is out with a foot injury.

Ole Miss Rebels

Tight end Dae'Quan Wright is probable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Kewan Lacy is probable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Caleb Odom is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Safety John Saunders Jr is out with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Cedrick Beavers is out with an undisclosed injury.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Predictions and Picks

Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald is moved to quote Sheryl Crow in his Bulldogs-Rebels preview, writing that "run, baby, run" is UGA's best game plan versus Ole Miss. Weiszer mentions the running back Nate Frazier's 181 rushing yards against Mississippi State, and correctly points out that Ole Miss' rush defense isn't a strong suit for the Rebels, ranked "13th in the SEC" allowing 147.8 yards per game.

The quarterfinal's healthy Over/Under line of eight total touchdowns is a clue that a run-first style will only get Stockton's team so far. Georgia struggled to rush the passer in its first meeting with Ole Miss, which should prompt the Rebels to let quarterback Trinidad Chambliss fire away from the start and attempt to manufacture a two-TD lead, against which the Bulldogs would likely be too impatient to keep grinding.