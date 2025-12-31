Celtics top Jazz behind Derrick White’s 27 points

LISTEN LIVE

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots against Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28). (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)
The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Tuesday night, earning a 129-119 win over the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

Derrick White led the way for the C's with a team-high 27 points, accomplishing that despite shooting just 2-for-10 from 3-point range. White really made his presence felt on the defensive end with seven blocked shots, which tied him with Doug Christie, George Gervin, Dennis Johnson, and Tracy McGrady for the single-game block record by a guard. Jaylen Brown supported White with 23 points of his own, shooting 9-for-19 from the field and leading the team with 10 assists.

The C's led by only three points, 99-96, through three quarters of play. That's when White took over, scoring 13 of his 27 points while shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line and adding two of his seven blocks. Boston overcame Utah's offensive onslaught, led by Keyonte George's 37 points and two other players with over 20 points (Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkic).

After a day off between games, the Celtics will get back to game action on New Year's Day against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
