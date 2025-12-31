Celtics top Jazz behind Derrick White’s 27 points

The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Tuesday night, earning a 129-119 win over the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

Derrick White led the way for the C's with a team-high 27 points, accomplishing that despite shooting just 2-for-10 from 3-point range. White really made his presence felt on the defensive end with seven blocked shots, which tied him with Doug Christie, George Gervin, Dennis Johnson, and Tracy McGrady for the single-game block record by a guard. Jaylen Brown supported White with 23 points of his own, shooting 9-for-19 from the field and leading the team with 10 assists.

The C's led by only three points, 99-96, through three quarters of play. That's when White took over, scoring 13 of his 27 points while shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line and adding two of his seven blocks. Boston overcame Utah's offensive onslaught, led by Keyonte George's 37 points and two other players with over 20 points (Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkic).