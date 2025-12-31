2 Patriots players begin return from IR in first practice of Week 18

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots blocks for Drake Maye #10 during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The New England Patriots held their first practice of the final week of the regular season on Wednesday. While the team still has a lengthy injury report, the day was highlighted by the return of Will Campbell (knee) and Alex Austin (wrist) to practice. Both players were designated to return after missing the minimum of four games while on IR.

Campbell is working his way back from a sprained MCL in his right knee he suffered in the Week 12 game against the Bengals. He was a full participant on Wednesday.

Austin suffered a wrist injury in that game. He was limited in his return.

Both players have been designated to return but still need to be activated to the active roster to be eligible to play on Sunday (the team has until 4 p.m. ET to do so). The same goes for Milton Williams (ankle), who was designated to return last week but not activated. He was limited on Wednesday as well.

As for the rest of the injury report, the Patriots were without fullback Jack Westover (ankle), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol), defensive linemen Christian Barmore (illness) and Khyiris Tonga (foot), and linebackers Robert Spillane (ankle) and Harold Landry (knee). Barmore's absence comes after is was revealed earlier in the day he is facing a domestic assault charge.

Among those limited alongside the players returning from IR was Kayshon Boutte (concussion protocol), who returned to practice but was wearing a red non-contact jersey. Tackles Morgan Moses (non-injury related/rest) and Thayer Munford, and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (illness) were also limited.