Stefon Diggs faces felony charge stemming from alleged incident in early December

Stefon Diggs is facing multiple charges, both felony and misdemeanor, stemming from an incident earlier in December, according to reports.

Matt Dolloff
Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots stands prior to a game against the New York Jets. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing a felony charge, among other charges, stemming from an alleged incident on Dec. 2. Boston 25 News was first to report the news Tuesday.

"Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from an incident on Tuesday, Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots thrashed the New York Giants on 'Monday Night Football,' court documents show," Boston 25 news said in its report. The Patriots later confirmed the charges in a statement. Read the full team statement below, via Mark Daniels of MassLive:

The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.

Per Boston 25, Diggs’ attorney, Michael DiStefano, met with Dedham District Court on Tuesday. DiStefano reportedly argued that the police report should be impounded, meaning sealed from public view.

