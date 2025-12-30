Sports Hub Underground: What’s behind the Bruins’ ugly losing streak?
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson vent about the Bruins’ recent slump in the newest Sports Hub Underground podcast.
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub vent about the Boston Bruins' recent losing streak in the newest episode of the Sports Hub Underground podcast.
The guys touch on everything that's been affecting the B's lately, including their struggles to generate offense, defensive mistakes, and spotty goaltending. Plus, is Marco Sturm having trouble getting his message through?
Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts:
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.