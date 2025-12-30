Patriots Mailbag: One more before the playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 21: Milton Williams #97 celebrates with Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots keep checking boxes. Two weeks ago they clinched their playoff spot, then last week they clinched the AFC East. For the first time since 2021, playoff football is on the schedule in New England.

Prior to that though, there's still one week left in the regular season. While six of the seven playoff spots have already been clinched, how those teams will be seeded will come down to Week 18. There's still stakes for the Patriots and others as the regular season winds down. Plus, postseason awards loom large as well. Let's get to all that and more in this week's Patriots Mailbag...

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing for Wild Card seeding against the Denver Broncos. They can finish with the fifth, sixth, or seventh seed depending on their results, as well as the results of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Buffalo Bills.

That might not be enough incentive for the Chargers to go all out, especially given their current injuries. Most notably, the Chargers announced to start the week that Justin Herbert won't start this week. Trey Lance will start instead.

This is relevant to the Patriots because they need the Chargers to beat the Broncos (as well as their own win) to earn the No. 1 seed. Don't expect the Chargers' players to just lie down. This is a chance for Lance and others to put good plays on film for the Chargers and other teams (look at the Patriots' Week 18 game last year). Still, can the Chargers' backups beat the Broncos starters?

Drake Maye aside? They might be. To make a run in the playoffs the Patriots will likely have to go through teams that have strong run games such as the Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and potentially Baltimore Ravens. As the question points out, the Patriots' defense - especially the run defense - has not been the same since Milton Williams and Robert Spillane went out.

That's not to say there aren't other important players. Stefon Diggs also makes this short list, and his status will be one to watch as he's facing felony charges which were first reported on Tuesday. But seeing just how much the defense has dropped off over the last month, and how Maye played even when Diggs had a few rough games earlier this month, the value of Williams and Spillane has been made clear.

I don't think so. Vederian Lowe help up O.K. filling in for Will Campbell, but still looked like a spot starter at left tackle. On top of that, the last time he played right tackle in 2023 it did not go well - left tackle is his natural position. He works as a backup there, but I don't think a bigger role coming via position change is in his future.

Let's look at precedent. Last year Lamar Jackson beat Josh Allen in just about every statistical category. The one exception? Rushing touchdowns, in which Allen - the eventual MVP - had a 12-4 advantage. Some voters pointed to that narrowing the total touchdown margin as a factor. If that's true for rushing touchdowns why not rushing yards, both of which would help Maye close some of the statistical gaps he has on Stafford.

I look at three coaches - quarterback coach Ashton Grant, tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Thomas Brown, and wide receivers coach Todd Downing - who should at least get interviews. All three are probably more coordinator than head coach candidates. Brown and Downing have been in those roles before so might have a leg up, but by nature of being the quarterbacks coach for Maye during his breakout year I'd be surprised if Grant doesn't at least get some interest.

As Thomas Brown told us this summer, the original plan was for UDFA Brock Lampe to be the team's primary fullback. However he suffered a foot injury in the preseason and was ruled out for the year. Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if Lampe gets another shot at the job next summer. The question is whether or not the team brings in a player to compete with him for the spot, but he could still have the inside track.