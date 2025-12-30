3 Stars: Struggles continue for Bruins in OT loss to Flames

Dec 29, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Connor Zary (47) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Boston Bruins during the overtime period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

If you were looking for a barn-burning kind of contest between the Bruins and Flames on Monday night, odds are you fell asleep by the second intermission.

Instead, it was a tight-checking, low-event between two teams who are more than content to let things be decided by their goaltenders. But in the end, it was the Flames' Dustin Wolf who helped (and certainly got more help) than Jeremy Swayman at the other end of the rink, as the Flames downed the Bruins by a 2-1 overtime final.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Nikita Zadorov

Dec 29, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

It was tough to find a lot of Bruins that had enough 'jump' in this game. But it felt like the Bruins were getting a lot out of former Flame Nikita Zadorov.

In fact, I'm gonna be honest with you: As soon as Zadorov left the ice during Boston's overtime penalty kill, I had a bad feeling about what was going to happen. And before you knew it, Calgary scored and the game was over. What you have to like about Zadorov is that he just seems to bring it when the team is flat. It doesn't always result in a win, I know, but for a team that's needed more 'heartbeat' types since trading Brad Marchand, Zadorov has done his part to provide that lift on the Boston backend.

Deployed for 23:47, Zadorov finished the loss with two shots, two blocks, and two hits.

2nd Star: Dustin Wolf

Dec 29, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) makes a save against Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

The Bruins did not bring the heat to Dustin Wolf as much as they should have in this game. Especially after Andrew Peeke's drive to the net resulted in a 1-0 lead for the club. But from there, Wolf was certainly locked in and did enough to earn his team two points, with 25 saves on 26 shots faced. Wolf was especially strong in a first period that was dominated by the Bruins, stopping all eight third-period shots faced while the Flames mustered a single shot on Swayman at the other end.

1st Star: Blake Coleman

Dec 29, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Flames left wing Blake Coleman (20) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)