Adam Vinatieri lone Patriot named Modern-Era finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

On Tuesday morning the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Modern-Era finalists for the Class of 2026. Only one longtime member of the New England Patriots made the cut, with Adam Vinatieri making it to the final round of voting for the second time in as many years on the ballot.

Vinatieri, who spent the first 10 seasons of his 14-year NFL career with the Patriots before joining the Indianapolis Colts, was viewed as a snub last year in his first year on the ballot. He's the NFL's all time leader in points with 2,673 and has hit some of the biggest and most difficult kicks in NFL history. That includes two game-winning field goals for the Patriots in the Super Bowl, as well as his famous tying and walk-off kicks in the Snow Bowl.

Vinatieri is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, which is highlighted by first-year eligible candidates like Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jason Witten. Two other players who briefly spent time with the Patriots in the offseason - wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne - are also among the finalists. The full list can be found here.

These players now move onto the final ballot, alongside the finalists from the Seniors, Coach, and Contributor Committees (which includes Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft). The combined committees now vote one more time, with players needing 80% of the vote for induction. Between four and eight individuals from the 20-person ballot will be inducted, including at least one and up to three from the non-Modern-Era candidates. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be announced during NFL Honors in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Perhaps just as notable as who made the cut, is which former Patriots didn't. Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork were once again left off the final ballot, after being semifinalist last year.

Harrison has been a semifinalist five times, and as a finalist in 2024 but did not get inducted. Wilfork has now been a semifinalist all five years since becoming eligible, but has never reached the finalist round.