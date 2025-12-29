LISTEN LIVE

Where things stand for Will Campbell entering Week 18

New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell is eligible to return from IR this week after missing the last four games.

Alex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As the New England Patriots get ready for their regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins, they could be getting one of their key starters back on the field. After missing the last four games, left tackle Will Campbell is now eligible to return from IR starting this week.

Campbell, the Patriots' first round pick back the spring, suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee in the Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was placed on IR that week, and how has missed the required time to be activated again.

During his Monday morning press conference, head coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Campbell to return to practice this week. The Patriots will hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday, which will be followed by their first injury report of the week.

Once the Patriots officially designate Campbell to return, they'll have 21 days to add him to the active roster. While he may return to practice this week, the team would still have the option to activate him for the Dolphins game or give him an extra week of game rest ahead of the playoffs.

Prior to his injury, Campbell started the first 12 games of the year for the Patriots at left tackle. In those games he allowed 25 pressures and five sacks.

Despite not being able to play, Campbell was regularly around the team during this IR stint, including traveling to road games. Vrabel credited Campbell's dedication on Monday.

"Will cares deeply about this team and the players on it. That was his decision," Vrabel shared. "I mean, I usually would rather these guys stay, get some rest, recover and treatment, and once he started feeling good enough to travel he asked to go. And so, I think it can only help him to be around his teammates, be into the game and help them just like Mack [Hollins] did yesterday."

In addition to Campbell, defensive tackle Milton Williams' status is also one to watch this week. Williams was designated to return from IR last week, but after being limited for the full week of practice was not activated for Sunday's game.

New England Patriots
Alex Barth
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
