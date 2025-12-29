USA vs Slovakia: IIHF World Juniors Odds, Spread, and Total

How things can change in fewer than 48 hours. Team USA's Under-20 men's team had a supposedly easy draw for the 2026 World Junior Championship group stage, slated against just one other lineup of National Hockey League rookies-to-be in Sweden. Things went south after the first period of the first performance, leading to a 2-0 record that feels as thin as could be going into Monday's 6 p.m. EST bout with Slovakia.

The Americans nearly blew a three-goal lead against Germany, then suffered a scary injury in a dicey win over Switzerland. Defenseman Cole Hutson was struck in the neck by a Swiss slap shot and had to be stretchered to a St. Paul hospital in midgame. Team USA showed up demoralized in the third period, sleepwalking their way against the underrated Swiss, but somehow holding on for the 2-1 victory.

Slovakia has impressed in the meantime, pushing Sweden to the limit in Friday's 3-2 loss before totally outclassing Germany in a 4-1 win on Saturday. HK Nitra forward Tomas Chrenko co-leads the WJC with three goals, tied with the 19-year-old American sniper Will Zellers. The USA could be about to face its toughest opponent of the event so far, and it's anyone's guess as to whether the Yanks are ready.

Spread

USA -3.5 (-122)

Slovakia +3.5 (+102)

Money line

USA -1600

Slovakia +800

Total

Over 7.5 (-102)

Under 7.5 (-118)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Slovakia Betting Trends

Team USA is 5-1 against Slovakia in the last six WJC meetings.

Totals have gone over in the last three USA-Slovakia games.

Slovakia is 4-2 in its previous six WJC group stage games.

USA vs Slovakia Injury Reports

USA

Defenseman Cole Hutson is day-to-day with a neck injury.

Slovakia

Defenseman Luka Radivojevic is probable with an illness.

USA vs Slovakia Predictions and Picks

Slovakia was cohesive, patient, and physical in its debut against Sweden. Slovakia's power play looked dangerous, tallying double-digit shots and a goal in the close-shave defeat. Head coach Peter Fruhoff played a surprise goaltender in Alan Lendak, to be rewarded when Lendak stopped 29 of 32 pucks.

USA coach Bob Motsko made a similar move to begin the tournament, without a good outcome. Motsko pegged Caleb Heil, not the expected starting goaltender Nick Kempf, to face Germany in the first game. Heil allowed two goals on just seven German shots in the second period, making the Yanks work hard for a 6-3 victory in a tournament debut that Las Vegas had the Americans favored to win by as many as six goals.