LISTEN LIVE

NFL announces game time for Patriots-Dolphins season finale

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will kick off in the four o’clock window of the NFL’s Week 18 slate.

Alex Barth
Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) lines up against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) lines up against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots clinched the AFC East on Sunday, but they're not done with the regular season just yet. They still have their Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which includes seeding implications.

We now know exactly when that game will be played. It'll be a 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 4 the NFL announced following the conclusion of the Week 17 games. Pregame coverage can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Patriots Radio Network starting at 1:30.

That timing puts the Patriots in the same window as the Denver Broncos, who they're competing with for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. In order to clinch that seed, which comes with a first-round bye, the Patriots would need to beat the Dolphins and have the Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also factor into the seeding at the top of the AFC. They could catch the Patriots with a win over the Tennessee Titans and a Patriots loss (and could get the No. 1 seed if the Broncos lose as well). However they play in the 1:00 window, so that result will already be in hand by the time the Patriots and Broncos kick their games off.

Other highlights from the Week 18 schedule include three games that will decide division champions, with two also deciding playoff spots. On Saturday the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play at 4:30 p.m. to decide the NFC South, and then the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will play for the NFC West title and the conference's No. 1 seed that night. For Sunday night football, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers square off, with the winner getting the AFC North title and AFC's No. 4 seed, and the loser being eliminated from the playoffs.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots speaks with head coach Mike Vrabel prior to a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots clinch first AFC East title since 2019Alex Barth
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)
NFLPatriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a blowout win over the Jets?Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
NFL7 takeaways from the Patriots’ shorthanded blowout win over the JetsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect