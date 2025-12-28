Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a blowout win over the Jets?

The New England Patriots improved to 13-3 on the 2025 season with a 42-10 dismantling of the New York Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Who earned an UP or DOWN grade based on their on-field performances in the game? You have to nitpick to find downs after a win like that, so here goes...

UP: QB Drake Maye

The most dominating performance in a dominating season for the Patriots quarterback, and he only needed about two and a half quarters to do it. Maye finished 19-for-21 (90.5%) passing for 256 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, somehow not a perfect passer rating but a nice big 157.0. He completed his five TDs to five different receivers, and at least one of his two incompletions was a clear drop by wide receiver Kyle Williams.

Maye became the first QB to throw five touchdown passes with at least 90% completions since Lynn Dickey did it for the Packers on Dec. 13, 1981. His passer rating was a season-high, as were his TDs. He also crossed the 30-touchdown and 4,000-yard marks in the win.

The sophomore signal-caller has surged in a major way in the MVP race over the last two games since a loss to the Bills. It will likely come down to Maye and the Rams' Matthew Stafford (Super Bowl preview?), and Maye will most certainly garner a lot of votes. Days like Sunday underlined just how explosive the quarterback's breakout season has been.

UP: WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs caught all six targets for 101 yards and a touchdown, leaving him just 31 yards shy of 1,000 on the season. His TD came on a fourth-down play, as he's become increasingly depended on in those situations. He made a ridiculous Randy Moss-like catch in the first quarter, looking as dynamic as he has all season.

Think Diggs is ready for the playoffs? The veteran receiver and his quarterback are both peaking at just the right time, with the regular season finale and the playoffs around the corner.

DOWN: S Brenden Schooler

Schooler mainly gets a DOWN for his soft coverage against the Jets' first fake punt attempt in the third quarter, as he was late to break on the play or simply wasn't aggressive enough to stop the conversion. Schooler also took a bad angle against Breece Hall on a 59-yard touchdown run, but realistically, Schooler won't be playing much free safety down the stretch.

He will, however, be a regular in special teams coverage, and they're going to need more out of him on those plays when the opponents and the stakes ramp up in January.

UP: Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson totaled 102 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. He made guys miss at the point of attack and second level early on, then blew by the defense for a wide open touchdown catch later in the game. Just like Maye and Diggs are playing their best football at the best possible time, so is Stevenson.

UP: S Jaylinn Hawkins

Two games in a row with a key defensive play leading to a turnover for Hawkins. He punched the ball out of Derrick Henry's hands for a forced fumble in Baltimore, then on Sunday ranged across the field to make Jets quarterback Brady Cook pay for an ill-advised heave. After a mostly up-and-down first season under Mike Vrabel, Hawkins appears to be rounding into form as the Pats' primary deep safety as the playoffs approach.

DOWN: K Andy Borregales

Borregales had one field goal opportunity amid all the touchdowns, and he doinked it right off the right upright. A nitpick in a game that was already out of hand by that point, but a mistake that can't be made in bigger games coming up. The Patriots have a lot riding on the rookie in a critical position that could be lining up for some big-time moments over the next several weeks, and will need him to refocus and be at his best.

UP: DT Cory Durden

Durden wasn't going to let the Jets convert two straight faked punts on his team. Instead, he sliced through the line and brought down Isaiah Davis for a 3-yard loss, forcing a turnover on downs. Milton Williams should be back soon, but Durden has been an admirable fill-in on the defensive interior, and may have earned himself some playing time even after Williams is back in the fold.

DOWN: WR DeMario Douglas

Douglas is on the DOWN list more for what he didn't do than what he did do. How does one be a non-factor amid that offensive bonanza? Douglas played only nine offensive snaps, even with mostly backups playing late in the game, while catching just 1-of-2 targets for 10 yards. Efton Chism III, meanwhile, played 41 offensive snaps and caught his first career touchdown. We may be witnessing the phasing-out of Douglas as a disappointing third season winds down.