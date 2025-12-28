Bruins make pair of roster moves following Buffalo loss

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Matej Blumel (13) takes a shot at the net during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On the heels of a 4-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday night, Sunday morning came with a pair of roster moves from Don Sweeney, with forward Matej Blumel and defenseman Michael Callahan sent down to AHL Providence.

Both players had to be (and indeed were) activated off the injured reserve before they were officially sent down to the minors on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Blumel made four appearances for Boston during his latest NHL run, but failed to find the scoresheet and ultimately logged just four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating over that NHL sample. Blumel, who also had two hits and two blocked shots in his four-game run, was injured on his second shift of the night in a Nov. 26 game on Long Island and has been trying to work his way back from what the team considered to be a pretty serious lower-body injury.

Perhaps more of a 'tweener' than an NHL contributor, Blumel was undoubtedly passed on the depth chart by Alex Steeves, and really seemed to struggle with the processing speed of the NHL game. And with Blumel unable to build off what was some strong early momentum in the preseason, the B's were able to successfully sneak Blumel down through waivers and to Providence after training camp.

In Providence, the Czech-born winger has been productive for Ryan Mougenel's squad, with two goals and 13 points in 13 games this season.

Callahan, meanwhile, will be working his way back from a lower-body injury sustained in Boston's Dec. 2 contest with the Red Wings.

In action for five NHL games this season, the Franklin, Mass. native has recorded nine blocks and three hits, along with a minus-1 rating, and three shots on goal. Overall, Callahan has made 22 NHL appearances for the Bruins over the last two seasons, with one goal to go with 11 hits and 21 blocks over that NHL run.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: Michael Callahan #79 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Washington Capitals in the third period during a preseason game at Capital One Arena on October 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Boston's decision to return to Callahan to the minors comes less than a week after the club also returned Victor Söderström to the minors, and with recent waiver wire addition Vladislav Kolyachonok in action for the last two games.