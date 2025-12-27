Patriots place wide receiver on IR ahead of Jets game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 14: Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots in action against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots' late-season injury woes keep building up. In the latest blow, wide receiver Mack Hollins has been placed on IR. That was announced by the team on Saturday afternoon as a part of a series of roster moves.

Hollins missed practice all week with an abdomen injury, and had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets on Friday's injury report. No injury status was given for Hollins during the Patriots' last game, their Sunday Night Football win over the Baltimore Ravens.

By being placed on IR, Hollins now must miss at least four games. If he's healthy enough, he'd be eligible to return in the Conference Championship round if the Patriots play Wild Card weekend, or in the Super Bowl if the Patriots get the first-round bye.

Signed by the Patriots to a two-year, $8.4 million contract this past offseason, Hollins was one of a number of Patriots free agent signings to exceed expectations this year. He proved to be a trusted target for Drake Maye, and finishes the regular season with 46 catches for 550 yards two touchdowns in 15 games.

In the long-term, losing Hollins means the Patriots will be without their most-used receiver (he played 67.8% of the offensive snaps this year, leading the position) for their playoff run. At 6-foot-4, 221 pounds the team also doesn't have another receiver that brings that kind of size to the position.

Short-term, the Patriots are now very shorthanded at receiver for Sunday's Jets game. In addition to Hollins, Kayshon Boutte (concussion) was also ruled out on Friday, and DeMario Douglas (hamstring) is questionable. That leaves Stefon Diggs and rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism as the fully healthy receivers for Sunday.

This means an opportunity for the Patriots' young wide receivers to show how far they've come this year, with regular reps. Both have been used in limited roles so far this season. Their chemistry with Maye will also be something to watch.

The Patriots did not elevate any wide receivers from the practice squad for this game. Instead the team is going with defensive tackle Leonard Taylor II and cornerback Kobee Minor, whose elevations were announced as part of Saturday's roster moves.