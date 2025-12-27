Patriots announce TreVeyon Henderson update for Jets game
The New England Patriots announced on Saturday afternoon that running back TreVeyon Henderson has cleared concussion protocol.
The New England Patriots will in fact have running back TreVeyon Henderson available for their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday. On Saturday afternoon the Patriots announced Henderson has cleared concussion protocol, and Adam Schefter of ESPN later added that Henderson is "expected to play."
Henderson initially entered concussion protocol last week, during the Patriots' win over the Baltimore Ravens. He was one of three players along with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and guard Jared Wilson to enter the protocol this week, but was the only one of the three who was able to practice. He was limited all week, and initially listed as questionable for the game. Boutte and Wilson missed the week of practice and were ruled out on Friday.
Getting Henderson back will be a boost for an offense that is dealing with injury issues elsewhere. In addition to not having Boutte or Wilson the Patriots will also be without Mack Hollins, who was placed on IR earlier on Saturday. Wide receiver DeMario Douglas is also questionable.
That could lead the Patriots to lean more on their run game. They'll now have all three running backs on their active roster healthy, with Henderson joining Rhamondre Stevenson and D'Ernest Johnson.
Henderson, the Patriots' second-round pick back in the spring, has started finding his rhythm in recent weeks. He was averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 90.8 yards per game with six rushing touchdowns over the six games leading up to the Ravens game, but had just five carries and a catch in that one before leaving with the injury.
The Patriots added a second late injury update as well. Fullback Jack Westover is dealing with an illness, and is now questionable for the game. He joins Douglas and cornerback Charles Woods in that category.