LISTEN LIVE

Patriots announce TreVeyon Henderson update for Jets game

The New England Patriots announced on Saturday afternoon that running back TreVeyon Henderson has cleared concussion protocol.

Alex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will in fact have running back TreVeyon Henderson available for their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday. On Saturday afternoon the Patriots announced Henderson has cleared concussion protocol, and Adam Schefter of ESPN later added that Henderson is "expected to play."

Henderson initially entered concussion protocol last week, during the Patriots' win over the Baltimore Ravens. He was one of three players along with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and guard Jared Wilson to enter the protocol this week, but was the only one of the three who was able to practice. He was limited all week, and initially listed as questionable for the game. Boutte and Wilson missed the week of practice and were ruled out on Friday.

Getting Henderson back will be a boost for an offense that is dealing with injury issues elsewhere. In addition to not having Boutte or Wilson the Patriots will also be without Mack Hollins, who was placed on IR earlier on Saturday. Wide receiver DeMario Douglas is also questionable.

That could lead the Patriots to lean more on their run game. They'll now have all three running backs on their active roster healthy, with Henderson joining Rhamondre Stevenson and D'Ernest Johnson.

Henderson, the Patriots' second-round pick back in the spring, has started finding his rhythm in recent weeks. He was averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 90.8 yards per game with six rushing touchdowns over the six games leading up to the Ravens game, but had just five carries and a catch in that one before leaving with the injury.

The Patriots added a second late injury update as well. Fullback Jack Westover is dealing with an illness, and is now questionable for the game. He joins Douglas and cornerback Charles Woods in that category.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots in action against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots place wide receiver on IR ahead of Jets gameAlex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Harold Landry III #2 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots will be without at least 7 players for Jets matchup on SundayAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets sacks Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
PatriotsNew England Patriots vs New York Jets: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect