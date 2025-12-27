LISTEN LIVE

Bruins come out of break with loss to Sabres

RECAP: The Christmas break was not enough for Marco Sturm’s Bruins to get their game going back in the right direction up in Buffalo.

Ty Anderson

Dec 27, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; The Buffalo Sabres celebrate a win over the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Bruins themselves thought that the NHL's Christmas break was coming at a good time for the club. Whether it was physical or mental fatigue, the Bruins' chance to simply catch their breath and get a reset was going to do them well.

But as Saturday in Buffalo told us, with the B's winless skid hitting five (0-4-1) behind a 4-1 loss to the surging Sabres, things are going to have to get worse for Marco Sturm and the Bruins before they can get better.

And this was a contest truly lost in the second period of play, as the Bruins allowed three goals in a span 7:15. The Bruins failed to counterpunch at any point in the second period, too, as the club was outshot 13-2 in the middle frame.

Boston's lone goal in the loss came in the first period, and off the stick of David Pastrnak for what was his 15th goal of the season.

In goal, the Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 of 30 shots faced in the loss. If you're looking for any sort of positive in this contest, it definitely came from Korpisalo, as Saturday marked the first time this season that Korpisalo posted a single-game save percentage north of .900 in a losing effort.

On a lineup front, Mikey Eyssimont jumped back into action for the Black and Gold in place of the injured Tanner Jeannot. Eyssimont finished with one shot and one block in 8:58 of time on ice int he loss. Speaking before the game, Sturm did not have a timeline when it came to a potential Jeannot timeline just yet.

The Bruins will get back to work Monday night against the Flames in Calgary.

boston bruinsbuffalo sabresdavid pastrnakJoonas Korpisalo
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Bruins collapse vs. Habs on way to blowout loss
NHLBruins collapse vs. Habs on way to blowout lossTy Anderson
Bruins make roster move before Christmas break
NHLBruins make roster move before Christmas breakTy Anderson
WATCH: Bruins vs. Canadiens begins with two big fights in first period
NHLWATCH: Bruins vs. Canadiens begins with two big fights in first periodTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect