Patriots will be without at least 7 players for Jets matchup on Sunday
The New England Patriots have a lengthy list of injuries heading into their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets.
It's late in the season, and the New England Patriots' injury situation reflects that. After Friday's practice, head coach Mike Vrabel announced seven players are out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, while two others are questionable.
The Patriots will be without wide receivers Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen), guard Jared Wilson (concussion), defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot), and linebackers Harold Landry (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle). Additionally, defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) won't be activated off IR for this game, despite returning to practice this week.
On top of that, the Patriots will also be waiting on the statuses of running back TreVeyon Henderson (concussion) and wide receiver DeMario Douglas (hamstring). Both are listed as questionable.
UPDATE: The Patriots also listed cornerback Charles Woods (foot) as questionable on Friday's injury report.
This all leaves the Patriots thin at multiple positions - in particular wide receiver. That could mean more opportunities for rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism. The team will also have a chance to boost some other spots (defensive line could be one) with practice squad elevations. Those are due Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
On the other side, the Jets will be shorthanded for this one too. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday morning that New York has ruled out four players, including tight end Mason Taylor (who leads the team this year with 44 catches) and edge rusher Will McDonald (who leads the team with eight sacks).