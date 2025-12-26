LISTEN LIVE

Patriots will be without at least 7 players for Jets matchup on Sunday

The New England Patriots have a lengthy list of injuries heading into their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets.

Alex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Harold Landry III #2 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Harold Landry III #2 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

It's late in the season, and the New England Patriots' injury situation reflects that. After Friday's practice, head coach Mike Vrabel announced seven players are out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, while two others are questionable.

The Patriots will be without wide receivers Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen), guard Jared Wilson (concussion), defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot), and linebackers Harold Landry (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle). Additionally, defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) won't be activated off IR for this game, despite returning to practice this week.

On top of that, the Patriots will also be waiting on the statuses of running back TreVeyon Henderson (concussion) and wide receiver DeMario Douglas (hamstring). Both are listed as questionable.

UPDATE: The Patriots also listed cornerback Charles Woods (foot) as questionable on Friday's injury report.

This all leaves the Patriots thin at multiple positions - in particular wide receiver. That could mean more opportunities for rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism. The team will also have a chance to boost some other spots (defensive line could be one) with practice squad elevations. Those are due Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

On the other side, the Jets will be shorthanded for this one too. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday morning that New York has ruled out four players, including tight end Mason Taylor (who leads the team this year with 44 catches) and edge rusher Will McDonald (who leads the team with eight sacks).

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets sacks Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
PatriotsNew England Patriots vs New York Jets: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots huddles with teammates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
NFLBarth’s 5 Things: Patriots still chasing seeding, health, and more in Jets matchupAlex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots warms up during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots begin week with 15 players on injury reportAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect