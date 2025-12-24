Patriots begin week with 15 players on injury report

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots warms up during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The New England Patriots dealt with a run of injuries in their Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. On Wednesday the team held its first practice since, and the ensuing injury report added more clarity on the injury situation for multiple players on the team.

In total, the Patriots listed 15 players on Wednesday's injury report. Eight players were non-participants, while seven others were limited.

Some of the players who did not practice were expected to be out heading into Wednesday. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and guard Jared Wilson (concussion) are in the league's protocol, and also shared on Wednesday that linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) is not expected to practice this week. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot) is also reportedly going to miss one or two weeks. Harold Landry (knee) also missed practice with an injury he's been dealing with in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) was also a non-participant in practice with a new injury, despite not leaving Sunday's game early. The team may also be dealing with an illness in the locker room with both cornerback Carlton Davis (illness) and tight end C.J. Dippre (illness) missing Wednesday's session.

The list of limited players also included multiple players who got hurt on Sunday. That list includes running back TreVeyon Henderson (concussion), wide receiver DeMario Douglas (hamstring), offensive linemen Morgan Moses (knee) and Thayer Munford Jr. (knee), and cornerback Charles Woods (foot).