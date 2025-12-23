LISTEN LIVE

Milton Williams to take first step in return from IR

New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams will take his first steps in returning from IR this week.

Alex Barth
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) walks to the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) walks to the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

This is the first week New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams is eligible to return from IR. With that the team is going to start the process of getting him activated, head coach Mike Vrabel shared on Tuesday.

"He'll practice," Vrabel said when asked Williams' status for this week. "We'll start his window. See how he responds from the week of practice, and we'll go from there." The Patriots will hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday.

Williams, 26, has missed the last four games after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Patriots' Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets. Prior to that he was one of the Patriots' best defensive players, and his absence has been apparent - especially against the run - in the games he hasn't played.

Once a player returns to practice after being on IR, their team has 21 days to officially 'activate' them and add them to the active roster. That move can occur at any time during the 21-day period (if they're not activated in time, they revert to IR for the rest of the year). If Williams checks the boxes the Patriots need him to check this week, that means he could return as early as this Sunday's game at the New York Jets.

"I'm ready to be back," Williams told reporters in the locker room on Tuesday. "I’m feeling good. Just have to see how it responds." He added "we'll see" when asked about his availability for Sundays game.

Williams' potential return comes as the Patriots are now dealing with more injuries up front defensively. Linebacker Robert Spillane has been out with an ankle injury, but was seen in the locker room on Tuesday without a walking boot. Meanwhile defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga left Sunday's game early with a foot injury and is expected to miss one or two weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Updates on both players and the Patriots' other injuries should come after Wednesday's practice, when the team will release its first injury report of the week.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 27: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots address running back, offensive line depth with latest movesAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with Drake Maye #10 during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots can clinch AFC East with win and help on SundayAlex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLBen Brown signs multi-year contract extension with PatriotsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect