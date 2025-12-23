LISTEN LIVE

Initial updates coming in on Patriots’ injuries from Ravens game

Injury updates on TreVeyon Henderson, Kayshon Boutte, Jared Wilson, and Khyiris Tonga after they got hurt in the Patriots’ last game.

Alex Barth
Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots dealt with a run of injuries in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Nine different players left the game early, with six not returning. As the team gets back to work this week, updates are starting to come in on the status of some of those players.

On offense, the Patriots are dealing with three players in concussion protocol. Head coach Mike Vrabel shared on Tuesday that running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, and guard Jared Wilson are all in the protocol to start the week.

Henderson and Boutte had left the game with what the team announced as head injuries. As for Wilson, he played 100% of the team's offensive snaps, so it's possible his symptoms didn't show up until after the game.

In order to return from concussion protocol players must clear a five-step checklist. That includes bench marks at multiple practices, which puts the status of all three players in doubt for the Patriots' next game this Sunday against the New York Jets.

Defensively, the Patriots had to play some of last Sunday's game without defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Tonga left the game with a foot injury, did not return, and was seen in a walking boot after the game.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Tonga "as a one-or two-week injury." He did not specify what the nature of the injury is. Tonga recently returned after missing time with a chest injury.

While that timeline sets Tonga up to return for the playoffs, it does mean the team's defensive tackle depth will continue to be tested. Rookie Joshua Farmer also left Sunday's game with an injury, further limiting the depth.

However that unit could be getting a boost this week as well. Milton Williams will return to practice this week, and is eligible to be activated off of IR starting this week.

Other Patriots players who left Sunday's game early and did not return include wide receiver DeMario Douglas (hamstring) and cornerback Charles Woods (ankle). Further updates on their statuses should come on Wednesday, when the team releases its first injury report of the week.

