LISTEN LIVE

WATCH: Bruins vs. Canadiens begins with two big fights in first period

It was Fight Night at TD Garden in the first period of Tuesday’s Bruins-Canadiens tilt.

Ty Anderson

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 21: Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period of the game against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on October 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens weren't trading Christmas cards in the first period of Tuesday's showdown at TD Garden.

Instead, the second 2025-26 showdown began in a similar fashion as their November showdown up in Montreal, as the Bruins and Habs dropped the gloves for two fights in the opening period of play.

The fun between the teams began just three seconds into this one, too, as the Bruins' Tanner Jeannot and Montreal's Josh Anderson decided to drop the gloves right off the opening faceoff.

This marked the second straight Boston-Montreal head-to-head that began with a fight on the opening faceoff, as it was Nikita Zadorov and Jayden Struble who decided to go at it the last time around. And given the importance of this game, as well as the importance of the rivalry, you just knew the sides weren't done.

Sure enough, they were not, as it was Zadorov and the Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj who decided to drop the minutes with over 11 minutes left in the frame.

This was a big-time heavyweight bout — Zadorov at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds and Xhekaj at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds — and it lived up to the billing. At one point, you could clearly tell that a Zadorov uppercut had Xhekaj reeling.

The fights were not the only highlight of the period for the Bruins, as the club rallied for two straight goals to close out the frame, the first coming from Marat Khusnutdinov while an Alex Steeves marker gave the club the lead through 20.

boston bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Bruins collapse vs. Habs on way to blowout loss
NHLBruins collapse vs. Habs on way to blowout lossTy Anderson
Bruins make roster move before Christmas break
NHLBruins make roster move before Christmas breakTy Anderson
3 Stars: Senators dominate season series with Bruins
NHL3 Stars: Senators dominate season series with BruinsTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect