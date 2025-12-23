LISTEN LIVE

Ben Brown signs multi-year contract extension with Patriots

Interior offensive lineman Ben Brown signed a two-year contract extension with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

Alex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) walks out of the player’s tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After clinching the playoffs with their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots now turn their attention to the final two weeks of the season and locking up an AFC East title. However before they could get to that, the team took care of some potential offseason business on Tuesday, signing interior offensive lineman Ben Brown to a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Brown's extension is a two-year deal worth up to $6.6 million. The base value of the contract is 'closer to' $5 million. Brown, 27, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

The Patriots first signed Brown last year off of the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Due to injuries at center Brown had to start a game just three days after he was signed - which was also Drake Maye's first career start. He ended up starting 10 games for the Patriots last year.

This year Brown won the backup interior offensive line job in camp, after the team signed Garrett Bradbury in free agency. He's played in 15 games, making two starts while rookie left guard Jared Wilson was out with injuries.

"I just think Ben exemplifies everything that we want in building this program," head coach Mike Vrabel said of Brown after the extension was announced. "Cares deeply about the team, plays multiple positions, is a great teammate, plays with effort and finish, tries to work and improve, and has found a role for himself here. Excited to have him."

Brown first entered the NFL in 2022 as a UDFA out of Ole Miss. He spent time with the Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Patriots.

With Brown re-signed, the Patriots' already-short list of pending free agents gets even shorter. The team has just seven pending unrestricted free agents including tight end Austin Hooper, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. Other notable pending restricted free agents are linebacker Jack Gibbens and cornerback Alex Austin.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 27: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots address running back, offensive line depth with latest movesAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with Drake Maye #10 during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots can clinch AFC East with win and help on SundayAlex Barth
Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
NFLInitial updates coming in on Patriots’ injuries from Ravens gameAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect