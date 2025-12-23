Ben Brown signs multi-year contract extension with Patriots

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) walks out of the player’s tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

After clinching the playoffs with their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots now turn their attention to the final two weeks of the season and locking up an AFC East title. However before they could get to that, the team took care of some potential offseason business on Tuesday, signing interior offensive lineman Ben Brown to a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Brown's extension is a two-year deal worth up to $6.6 million. The base value of the contract is 'closer to' $5 million. Brown, 27, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

The Patriots first signed Brown last year off of the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Due to injuries at center Brown had to start a game just three days after he was signed - which was also Drake Maye's first career start. He ended up starting 10 games for the Patriots last year.

This year Brown won the backup interior offensive line job in camp, after the team signed Garrett Bradbury in free agency. He's played in 15 games, making two starts while rookie left guard Jared Wilson was out with injuries.

"I just think Ben exemplifies everything that we want in building this program," head coach Mike Vrabel said of Brown after the extension was announced. "Cares deeply about the team, plays multiple positions, is a great teammate, plays with effort and finish, tries to work and improve, and has found a role for himself here. Excited to have him."

Brown first entered the NFL in 2022 as a UDFA out of Ole Miss. He spent time with the Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Patriots.