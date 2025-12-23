2 Patriots players named to 2026 Pro Bowl Games

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 21: Quarterback Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots gives a thumbs-up against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The NFL announced the rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday morning. Two New England Patriots players are included - quarterback Drake Maye and cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Maye is back in the Pro Bowl for the second year in a row, and is in this year after getting the third-most votes of any player in the league (only Josh Allen got more votes at the quarterback position). He's the fourth quarterback in NFL history to begin his career with consecutive Pro Bowl invitations, joining Andrew Luck (three straight), Russell Wilson (four straight) and Dan Marino (five straight). He's just the third Patriots player at any position to do so, joining cornerback Mike Haynes (five straight) and running back Curtis Martin (two straight).

Through 15 games this year, Maye has led the Patriots to a 12-3 record. He has an NFL-leading 70.9% completion percentage, throwing for 3,947 yards and 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's added another 387 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. With all of that, Maye has put himself in the NFL MVP discussion.

As for Gonzalez, this is his first All-Pro nod (although he was a second-team All-Pro last year). He's the first Patriots cornerback to make the Pro Bowl since 2021.

After missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury Gonzalez has started 12 games this year. In that time he's allowed a career-low 48.5% completion percentage when targeted per PFF, with an opposing QB rating of 68.4. He's broken up 11 passes.

One of Gonzalez's fellow cornerbacks is arguably the biggest snub for the Patriots. Marcus Jones has played at a high level both as a slot cornerback and punt returner, but did not get the nod at either spot.