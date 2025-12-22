The Complete History of the Patriots on Christmas Eve

Kicker Chad Ryland #37 of the New England Patriots kicks a field goal late in the fourth quarter during the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Looking back at the New England Patriots' Christmas Eve games reveals some dramatic moments, and those moments shaped the team's path, which usually meant the playoffs, and also set up some good future seasons.

The following matchups listed against the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos gave the football fanbase a wide range of outcomes. Take a look at some of these Christmas Eve magical moments, and even ones that actually helped the team out in the long run.

1994: Clinching at Chicago

On Dec. 24, 1994, the Patriots went into Chicago with a playoff spot on the line. It was a low-scoring, defensive battle, but New England won 13-3. The game-winning play was a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Bledsoe. Also, the Patriots' defense played tough, resilient football, a style that would become a signature for the team. It was the Patriots' first playoff berth in eight years.

2006: Winning the AFC East

In 2006, quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots, who were set to take on the Jaguars on the road. New England was in the middle of its dynasty run, and it battled through a rainy game to beat the Jags 24-21. The Patriots clinched their fourth straight AFC East title, thanks to three long drives that just wore out Jacksonville. It was a solid win, but the season would eventually end with an AFC Championship game loss.

2011: The Comeback

In 2011, the Patriots faced the Dolphins at home, and Brady delivered one of the best comebacks of the Brady-Bill Belichick era. New England trailed 17-0 at the half, but the Patriots' offense went to work in the second half. Brady used the no-huddle offense, which helped generate some good production up the field. The turning point play came when defensive tackle Vince Wilfork recovered a fumble, giving New England significant momentum.

Also, wide receiver Wes Welker had a fantastic game, with 12 catches for 138 yards. The Pats went on to win the game 27-24, and the victory showed the team's resilience that put them in the top contender spot for the playoffs that season.

2016: Extreme Blowout

The Dec. 24, 2016, matchup with the Jets was over before it started. The Pats won 41-3 and showed everyone their offense was more than ready for the playoffs. Brady had three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Running back LeGarrette Blount rushed for two touchdowns.

Both the offense and defense played perfectly, and New England was moving closer to getting home-field advantage for the AFC playoffs. Overall, the victory was a massive statement that the Patriots were the team to beat, and they went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

2017: Home Field Advantage

On Dec. 24, 2017, the Patriots put on another demonstration to show how great they were. The Pats did have a slow start to the matchup, but the offense and defense completely took over in the second half and went on to win 37-16.

Brady threw two touchdown passes, and one of them was a one-handed catch by tight end Rob Gronkowski. At the end of the first half, a Buffalo Bills touchdown call was overturned, giving the Patriots a lot of momentum. The victory helped New England get a first-round bye in the postseason.

2023: A Win for the Future

The Dec. 24, 2023, game against the Broncos was a turning point for the franchise. However, at the time, fans didn't see it that way. New England won the game 26-23 on a field goal by Chad Ryland in the final seconds of the game. The Patriots were down 7-3 at the half and built a 23-7 lead going into the fourth quarter. Quarterback Russell Wilson was able to lead the comeback and tie the game, but the Broncos eventually lost the matchup.

Although the Patriots' win was epic, it actually hurt their draft position. New England moved out of the top two spots and eventually landed in the No. 3 spot. But that drop appears to have worked out, as that No. 3 overall pick would turn into quarterback Drake Maye at the 2024 NFL draft, heralding a bright new era for the franchise.

The Patriots' wins on Christmas Eve were mostly early Christmas presents. The victories led to some much-needed confidence boosters for seasons that had challenges. In the Brady-Belichick era, a solid win on Christmas Eve usually meant the team was playing its best football and ready to make a Super Bowl run.