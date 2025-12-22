Milton Williams is eligible to return starting this week

The New England Patriots allowed 171 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night (despite Derrick Henry not playing most of the fourth quarter), in the latest example of the defense struggling down the stretch of the 2025 season. Those issues have largely coincided with the absence of defensive tackle Milton Williams, who hasn't played since suffering a high ankle sprain early in the team's Week 11 Thursday night win over the New York Jets.

That could change soon though. Williams has now been on IR for the minimum of four games, and is eligible to return as soon as this Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

For most players coming back from IR, the process starts with a return to practice. Once a player on IR practices, the team has 21 days to officially activate him and add him back to the 53-man roster. That move can be made at any point during the 21-day window. If the player is not activated after 21 days he reverts to IR and is out for the year.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their first practice of the week this week on Wednesday, so that's the soonest Williams could return to the field. An update could come as early as Tuesday though, with head coach Mike Vrabel scheduled to talk to reporters at 11 a.m. ET that day.

Williams, 26, signed with the Patriots this offseason to a record-setting contract. In 11 games before his injury he helped anchor the Patriots defense with 35 pressures, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and 16 run stuffs.

As the Patriots get ready for the Jets, Williams' status isn't the only one to watch. More defensive starters are dealing with injuries. Khyiris Tonga left Sunday's game with a foot injury, and Robert Spillane has missed the last two games with an ankle/foot injury.