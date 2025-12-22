LISTEN LIVE

Milton Williams is eligible to return starting this week

New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams is eligible to return from IR this week, having missed the last four games.

Alex Barth
New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

The New England Patriots allowed 171 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night (despite Derrick Henry not playing most of the fourth quarter), in the latest example of the defense struggling down the stretch of the 2025 season. Those issues have largely coincided with the absence of defensive tackle Milton Williams, who hasn't played since suffering a high ankle sprain early in the team's Week 11 Thursday night win over the New York Jets.

That could change soon though. Williams has now been on IR for the minimum of four games, and is eligible to return as soon as this Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

For most players coming back from IR, the process starts with a return to practice. Once a player on IR practices, the team has 21 days to officially activate him and add him back to the 53-man roster. That move can be made at any point during the 21-day window. If the player is not activated after 21 days he reverts to IR and is out for the year.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their first practice of the week this week on Wednesday, so that's the soonest Williams could return to the field. An update could come as early as Tuesday though, with head coach Mike Vrabel scheduled to talk to reporters at 11 a.m. ET that day.

Williams, 26, signed with the Patriots this offseason to a record-setting contract. In 11 games before his injury he helped anchor the Patriots defense with 35 pressures, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and 16 run stuffs.

As the Patriots get ready for the Jets, Williams' status isn't the only one to watch. More defensive starters are dealing with injuries. Khyiris Tonga left Sunday's game with a foot injury, and Robert Spillane has missed the last two games with an ankle/foot injury.

For Week 17, Williams is the only Patriots player eligible to return from IR. Left tackle Will Campbell and cornerback Alex Austin are also still on IR but won't be eligible to return until next week at the earliest.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) during the second half of the game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
NFLJohn Harbaugh cites ‘rotation’ for Derrick Henry sitting down the stretch against PatriotsAlex Barth
Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
NFLWhat referees told Mike Vrabel after controversial non-call in Patriots win over RavensAlex Barth
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 21: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
NFL7 takeaways as the Patriots erase a two-score deficit to beat the RavensAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect