Red Sox continue to add pitching help

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Red Sox, or really any baseball team for that matter, can never have too much pitching. And like he has all offseason, Craig Breslow kept his focus on his club's pitching depth, with Alec Gamboa signed to a minor-league contract by the club.

The signing, which was reported well over a week ago at this point, was finally confirmed by Gamboa's transaction log on his player profile earlier this week.

A 28-year-old lefty, Gamboa comes to the Sox organization after splitting last season between Triple-A Oklahoma City and the KBO's Lotte Giants.

Mainly used out of the bullpen in what was an eight-game for the Comets (the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers) this past season, Gamboa posted an 0-2 record and 4.19 ERA, and struck out 12 batters over 19.1 innings of work.

Granted his release by the club in May, Gamboa then signed in Korea, and went on to make 19 starts for the Giants. Over his 19-game run with the club, Gamboa posted a 7-8 record and 3.58 ERA for the club. With 117 strikeouts over 108 innings of work, Gamboa’s 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings were his most in any single season since his 2019 run playing rookie ball in the Arizona League.

A ninth-round pick of the Dodgers back in 2019, Gamboa has spent his entire MLB career in the Dodgers' pipeline, and has compiled a 28-22 record, two saves, and a 4.23 ERA over 131 total games of minor-league work since 2019.