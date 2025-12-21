LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox add first baseman in trade with Cardinals

Boston finally adds some power to its lineup.

Colin Kennedy

Sep 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Wilson Contreras (40) advances home to score a run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have made it very well known that they have been in pursuit of an offensive weapon their lineup, and on Sunday night they made a strong move to acquire one. 

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Boston traded for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Wilson Contreras. Contreras, a three-time All Star, spent most of the 2025 season at first for the Cardinals but also has experience behind the plate.

Going to St. Louis as part of the trade is pitcher Hunter Dobbins. The righty is coming off a torn ACL last spring, but the Cardinals clearly see upside in the 26-year-old arm. St. Louis will also be receiving right-handed pitchers Blake Aita and Yhoiker Fajardo.

Contreras had a strong 2025 at the plate, batting .257 while racking up 20 home runs and 80 RBIs. The right-handed batter should provide a major boost from that side of the plate in the Boston lineup.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Contreras waived his no trade clause to come to Boston, and still has two years left on his five-year $87.5 million contract. 

