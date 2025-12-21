Bruins crushed by Sens in latest setback

Dec 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Ottawa Senators center Tim St√ºtzle (18) reacts after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bruins are officially sliding. And not in the direction they would like.

Back in action with a quick turnaround following Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks, things actually got worse for Marco Sturm's club on Sunday night, with the Bruins blown out by a 6-2 final at TD Garden. The loss was Boston's third straight defeat, and their fourth in the last five games.

And It was about as non-competitive a showdown as it gets, too.

Turning to Joonas Korpisalo for this game, the Bruins found themselves down 1-0 at the 1:30 mark of the first period, and on what was just the Sens' second shot of the night. By the 16:47 mark of the period, it was 3-0 in favor of the Senators, with goals from Drake Batherson, Claude Giroux, and Fabian Zetterlund.

The Bruins would answer with a David Pastrnak blast through Linus Ullmark scored with a 5-on-3 advantage. But as the second period proved, the late-period strike would not even come close to mattering for the Black and Gold.

In the middle frame, the Sens extended their lead with goals at the 6:44 and 7:03 mark, and ultimately led to a Korpisalo pull with five goals on 17 shots faced.

The decision to yank Korpisalo led to what was Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman's fifth straight appearance for the club. And with this being his fifth outing over an eight-day span, it's the heaviest workload of his NHL career to date.

Swayman stopped 10 of 11 shots faced in relief of Korpisalo, while the Bruins' second and final goal of the night came courtesy of Charlie McAvoy.

The McAvoy goal was his first of the 2025-26 season.