3 Stars: Senators dominate season series with Bruins

Dec 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux #28 reacts after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

If the Bruins are looking for any sort of silver lining from Sunday's 6-2 trouncing at the hands of the Senators, it's that they won't have to see them again for the remainder of the regular season. And no, that's no hyperbole from this vantage point, as that's truly how bad things were in the season series between these two.

In their four head-to-heads this season, the Bruins went an ugly 1-3-0, and were outscored by a 20-10 margin. Ottawa's power play also cooked the Black and Gold's penalty kill in the head-to-head, going 7-for-13 (53.8 percent).

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Charlie McAvoy

Dec 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy #73 and Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson #85 battle for the puck at TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

The birthday boy on the Boston backend, Charlie McAvoy was perhaps the only Bruin to post an acceptable day, with a goal and an assist in the losing effort.

The goal was McAvoy's first of the season and came on one of his better shooting nights when it came to his willingness to get pucks on goal (four shots). His helper, meanwhile, came on a 5-on-3 man advantage for the Black and Gold, and was actually good for his ninth power-play point of the campaign to date.

With the two-point outing, McAvoy is up to five points in six games since returning from a broken jaw and back to the Boston lineup on Dec. 11.

In addition to the point production, McAvoy also finished the game as one of two Boston skaters to finish with a plus rating (Nikita Zadorov was the other).

2nd Star: Claude Giroux

Dec 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Senators left wing Fabian Zetterlund #20 celebrates with right wing Claude Giroux #28 after scoring a goal against the Bruins at TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

I am convinced that we could be doing these posts in 2097 (I will have been replaced by three different AI versions of the current version talking to you right now) and there would be a non-zero percent chance that Claude Giroux would still be featured and putting up points against the Bruins.

In what was his 65th career game against the Bruins, Giroux continued to do Giroux things for the club, with a goal and an assist in the win. And this was a season series outright dominated by the veteran, who finished the 2025-26 head-to-head with four goals and seven points in four games against Boston. That makes his run, at 37 years old, his best single-season run against the B's.

1st Star: Drake Batherson

Dec 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Senators right wing Drake Batherson #19 celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Bruins at TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

The Senators' Drake Batherson made sure the Sens started hot in this one, as it was his shot that beat Joonas Korpisalo at the 1:30 mark of the opening frame. That goal really set the tone for Ottawa in this one, and that's been a constant theme of their head-to-heads of late, with Batherson emerging as a B's killer.

Beyond the opening goal, Batherson also added the primary assist on Giroux's goal to make it 2-0, and also had the primary assist on the Dylan Cozens goal that made it 5-1 and ultimately led to Korpisalo being yanked from this game.