Derrick White powers Celtics to win over Heat

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Led by nine three-point makes en route to a 33-point performance from Derrick White by the night's end, the Celtics got themselves back in the win column Friday night, with a 129-116 win over the Heat at TD Garden.

White's nine drains from deep were a season-high (he had two separate outings with six made three-point shots), and his 64.3 percent success rate from deep was also his most efficient three-point shooting night of the campaign.

But Boston's three-point barrage went beyond just White, as the Celtics finished this contest with a 21-for-43 mark from deep, including a 10-for-15 effort from downtown in the fourth quarter alone.

"I think Sam [Hauser] hit four of those, and once we did rebound in the second half, once we got some really good rebounds, that’s where we got those off," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of Boston's three-point success late. "That’s where Sam, I think, got four of his off. That’s where [Anfernee Simons] got his. That’s where Derrick got one of his. I think Hugo [González] had one—I don’t know if he made it, but I know we created a good opportunity on there.

"We put strings of good defensive possessions that allowed us to get out and get those, and that’s where the connectivity of that lineup has to be there. We have to be able to have a one-shot defense, and we have to be able to get out and run.”

In addition to 33 points from White, Jaylen Brown put together another 30-point performance for the C's, with a 9-for-18 shooting night to go with nine rebounds and seven assists in just under 35 minutes of action.