Patriots have 4 defensive starters questionable for Sunday

The injury but isn't letting up on the New England Patriots' defense. Ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens this week, the Patriots have already ruled out one defensive starter and four more are questionable for the game.

During his Friday afternoon press conference, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Robert Spillane (ankle) will not play in the game. Spillane has been dealing with this injury for a few weeks - he dressed and warmed up last week against the Buffalo Bills but did not end up playing in the game.

Without Spillane, the Patriots will need a new 'green dot' or defensive signal caller. Jack Gibbens stepped into that role for him last week.

Additionally, defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Harold Landry (knee), and cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Marcus Jones (knee) are all questionable. Barmore didn't practice on Friday, after being a full participant on Thursday. Landry, Davis, and Jones returned to practice on Friday after missing the first two days of the week.