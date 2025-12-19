LISTEN LIVE

Patriots have 4 defensive starters questionable for Sunday

The New England Patriots’ defense could be down multiple starters for Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The injury but isn't letting up on the New England Patriots' defense. Ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens this week, the Patriots have already ruled out one defensive starter and four more are questionable for the game.

During his Friday afternoon press conference, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Robert Spillane (ankle) will not play in the game. Spillane has been dealing with this injury for a few weeks - he dressed and warmed up last week against the Buffalo Bills but did not end up playing in the game.

Without Spillane, the Patriots will need a new 'green dot' or defensive signal caller. Jack Gibbens stepped into that role for him last week.

Additionally, defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Harold Landry (knee), and cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Marcus Jones (knee) are all questionable. Barmore didn't practice on Friday, after being a full participant on Thursday. Landry, Davis, and Jones returned to practice on Friday after missing the first two days of the week.

The Ravens' defense is also banged up going into this one. Most notably, the team added star safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) to the report on Friday, as limited. He'll be questionable for the game along with left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness). Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) is doubtful, and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) has been ruled out).

New England Patriots
