Patriots defense lights up injury report

New England’s defense could be missing four starters against the Ravens.

Colin Kennedy

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry awaiting New England, its defense is going to need all the help it can get. If Thursday’s injury report is any indication — the Patriots will be very short handed on Sunday night. 

Carlton Davis (hip), Marcus Jones (knee), Harold Landry (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle) were all held out of practice for the second time this week. Christian Ellis (illness) returned to practice in a limited capacity and Christian Barmore returned after missing Wednesday with a non-injury related absence. 

Spillane is an interesting absence as he dressed for Sunday’s game against the Bills, but didn’t play a single snap. The linebacker has been spotted in the locker room this week in a walking boot. Spillane was dearly missed against Buffalo as Josh Allen scored touchdowns in five-straight possessions to complete a second half comeback 

If both Davis and Jones were to miss this weekend’s game, the Patriots would be down two of their top three corners. Davis went down with a reported groin injury against the Bills, but he did return and finish the game. 

For the Ravens, Lamar Jackson (illness), Roquan Smith (knee), Kyle Van Noy (quad) and Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle) all returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session. 

Chidobe Awuzie (foot), Teddye Buchanan (knee) and John Jenkins (illness) all missed practice. 

New England Patriots
Colin KennedyWriter
