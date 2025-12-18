One NFL Draft prospect for Patriots fans to watch on each team in the College Football Playoff

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 10: A general view of the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

With the New England Patriots having a resurgent season, in the mix for the AFC East title and more, there's been significantly less draft talk than the last few years. With 11 wins, the Patriots have more than they did at this point on the calendar the last two years combined.

But however this season ends, this will be a crucial offseason for the Patriots as they look to build on this tremendous first step of the Mike Vrabel era. After getting multiple key contributions from their 2025 draft class, the team will look to find players who can make a similar impact in 2026.

What better way for fans to start getting familiar with the board than the College Football Playoff, which begins Friday. Over the past few seasons, we've seen players draft stock take significant swings during the playoff, and this year shouldn't be any different. As we do every year, we'll take a look at one player (mostly) from each team in the playoff that Patriots fans should know.

Over the last few games, the Patriots' defensive front has shown to be an area that could use upgrades this offseason. Fittingly this is a very strong edge and linebacker class, which is represented heavily in the playoff. We'll take that into account, and look at realistic (ex. no projected Top 5 picks this year) names that should be talked about quite a bit in regards to the Patriots this spring.

NOTE: Players are listed in order of their team's seeding.

EDGE Mikail Kamara, Indiana

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA Today Network via Imagn Images

When it comes to Indiana most Patriots fans are probably already at least loosely familiar with Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza at this point. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt has also started to make a name for himself, although after the Patriots' success developing wide receivers this year and everybody in that room still under contract for 2026 he might go above where they're going to take a player at that position.

Instead we'll highlight Mikail Kamara, who actually appears on this list for the second year in a row. After finishing as a third-team All-American last year Kamara declined going to the draft to return to school and dominated again in 2025. His 47 pressures are tied for the most in the Big Ten, and fifth among all Power Four players.

Kamara plays with great strength, explosiveness, and a high motor. However size-wise he's a tweaner between a true defensive end and stand-up rusher at 6-foot-1, 265 pounds. He's a projected mid-Day 3 pick, but has upside as a situational rusher in the right scheme.

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Another year, another loaded draft class from Ohio State. Players like linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, and wide receiver Carnell Tate would help the Patriots, but will likely be off the board well before the Patriots pick (maybe Tate is a trade-up candidate if the Patriots are one-and-done in the playoffs).

Linebacker Sonny Styles could be in their range though, and would help solve multiple problems for the defense. Originally recruited as a five-star safety Styles made the move to linebacker last season and became one of the best coverage players at the position with outstanding athleticism and physicality. Now standing 6-foot-4, 235 pounds Styles also has the size to be a factor in the run game. He's a projected mid-to-late first round pick, but may shoot up boards during the pre-draft process.

Styles isn't the only potential Patriots fit. Tight end Max Klare, edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson, and cornerback Davison Igbinosun are all players to watch as well.

LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In our preseason college football preview we highlighted Georgia's tight ends - Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie - as players for Patriots fans to know. Both are still potential targets as projected Day 3 picks who could develop behind Hunter Henry.

A player who could potentially make a more immediate impact though is linebacker CJ Allen, who is a projected late first or early second round pick. Allen, who doesn't turn 21 until March, already has three years of playing experience and has been a high-level passing down linebacker for the Bulldogs. He can both cover and rush the passer at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds.

EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

This was another tough choice. Texas Tech's defense ranked third in the nation (behind Ohio State and Indiana) allowing just 10.9 points per game, and is loaded with talent. Edge rusher David Bailey looks like an ideal Patriots fit, but having led the nation in both pressures (74) and all Power Four players in sacks (13.5), he's likely coming off the board in the first half of the first round. In a loaded edge class somebody has to fall so he's still a name to know, but he's not a 'realistic' target at this point.

Instead lets look at the other side of the line and the opposite Red Raiders pass rusher, Romello Height. A projected Day 2 pick, Height is a crafty speed rusher who was seventh in the nation in pressures this year with 54. He's also shown some coverage ability. At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds he projects primarily as a passing down player but has the upside to be a factor in that role.

There are a good number of high-level three-down edge defenders in this class, but they're all going to go relatively early. If the Patriots use their top pick to address another position, Height could make sense on Day 2 as a chess piece for passing downs.

G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Patriots' offense still has its needs as well. With Jared Wilson projected as a center long-term, a starting left guard is on that list.

Emmanuel Pregnon is one of the top guards in this draft, and a projected Day 2 pick. He has three years of starting experience at left guard - two at USC before transferring to Oregon this year. What stands out immediately watching him is how violent and physical he plays, but he also has the technical skill to hold up in the pass game. He should be a plug-and-play player at the position.

Of course, Oregon has more than one player who will be on the radar. Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, another projected Day 2 pick, is also a player to watch for Patriots fans.

LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Suntarine Perkins is an interesting study. He's one of the most athletic players in college football, but playing the EDGE at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds likely won't translate in the NFL. A position change - most likely to linebacker - is probably in store.

If Perkins declares for the draft (he has another year of eligibility), he's a projected Day 3 pick. Different teams will probably have different plans for him, but if the Patriots want to get faster at the second level he could be target as a project player.

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

O.K., back to this strong edge rusher class. Cashius Howell isn't just a good player, styalistically he's a great fit for the Patriots' defense. He's even gotten some early player comps to Harold Landry.

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, Howell had 40 pressures and 11.5 sacks in 12 games this year for the Aggies. Howell is a crafty rusher with a deep rush toolbox and plays with a high motor. Against the run he's able to set the edge and can chase running backs to the sidelines. He's not as experienced as some of the other rushers in this class which could push him to the second half of the first round.

In addition to Howell, wide receiver Kevin Concepcion is also a player to watch on the Aggies. Concepcion broke out as a true freshman with NC State in 2023, then was limited by inconsistent quarterback play in 2024. He's been a go-to option for the Aggies so far in 2025, and is a projected Day 2 pick. He's great in space both in the route and with the ball in his hands and has plus ball skills, but he's on the smaller side at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds and has struggled with drops in his career.

EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last year R Mason Thomas was one of the few players who gave Will Campbell issues at LSU, recording a sack in that game. He built on that season in 2025, and now is a projected Day 2 pick.

At 6-foot-2, 249 pounds Thomas is able to get off of the line quick and can win in the pass rush with a variety of moves. He also has the flexibility to give opposing tackles fits. His lower body technique isn't as developed as his upper body, which shows up against both the run and pass. He has high early upside as a pass rusher, and should develop into a serviceable run defender as well.

LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Alabama is another school that has us choosing between a Day 2 edge rusher - LT Overton - or linebacker Deontae Lawson - to highlight.

We'll go with Lawson, a highly athletic, high IQ linebacker at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds. Lawson can be a factor on all three downs, but is more of a blitzer against the pass than a coverage player. He has the athleticism to grow in that regard, but will need the experience. Still, he's the kind of player that a defense can build around.

Why him over Overton? There's a lot to like about Overton as a versatile defensive lineman, but he projects similarly to Keion White - a player this coaching staff couldn't find a role for and ended up trading. But if they want another shot with a player with that makeup, then Overton would make sense.

WR CJ Daniels, Miami

Jason Clark/Getty Images

Had the Patriots had another sub-.500 season, Miami would be one of the schools to watch for Patriots fans. Right tackle Francis Mauigoa and defensive end Rueben Bain both are excellent players at positions of need, but both should come off the board before what is now the Patriots' range. However, NFL Draft insider Dane Brugler of The Athletic did note there are some questions about Bain's size, including his arm length (oh boy, here we go again), that could lead to him falling, so that's something to monitor.

Instead we'll highlight CJ Daniels, who is the second offensive player and only skill position player on the list this year. A Liberty and LSU transfer, Daniels has excellent hands and is great at the catch point. He made a number of highlight grabs for the Hurricanes this year. He's also a plus route runner from multiple alignments, which is important for the Patriots' offense. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds he'd bring size to the position as well. Without top-end speed he's more of a chain-mover, but still could be a complementary option on Day 3, especially if the Patriots can't get an extension done with Kayshon Boutte.

One more player to watch on Miami is receiver Malachi Toney. He's a true freshman so it'll be a couple of years before we're talking about him in the draft, but he's so fun to watch he still deserves a highlight here.

EDGE Santana Hopper, Tulane

Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Santana Hopper is the top draft prospect on Tulane's roster, but is projected as a UDFA or Day 3 pick. In his first year as a full-time player Hopper has played all over Tulane's defensive line, and is most effective as a pass rusher. At 6-foot-2, 265 pounds he's probably going to be an edge defender in the NFL, unless he puts on more weight to play inside.

S Jacob Thomas, James Madison

Brien Aho/Getty Images