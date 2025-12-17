Pats Ravens Preview: Baltimore reporter Giana Han joins T&H

The weekend will be here before you know it. So it's time for a Pats Ravens preview with a boots-on-the-ground Baltimore beat writer.

Giana Han covers the Ravens for the Baltimore Banner. You can hear her in the clip, and you can read her reporting here. She was kind enough to call in this morning to offer a bit of insight in anticipation of the big Sunday Night Football matchup.

Naturally, Fred, Hardy and Wallach had plenty of questions about QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry. What's their injury status? How effective are they expected to be? Giana gave them the skinny, as well as a recap of the season's drama so far in Baltimore.

Pats Ravens Preview

Pivoting back from Charm City to Beantown, we open up Alex Barth's mailbag and learn what else the Patriots can take from their loss to the Bills to avoid the same to the Ravens. Barth also has New England's updated AFC East clinching scenarios right here.