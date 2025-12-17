Patriots thin at linebacker as preparations begin for Ravens

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots in action during the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots' linebacker depth has been tested in recent weeks. Heading into their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, that trend is continuing.

For their first practice of the weekend on Wednesday, the Patriots were down three linebackers according to their injury report. Robert Spillane (ankle), Harold Landry (knee), and Christian Elliss (illness) were all non-participants.

Spillane's absence comes after he dressed on Sunday for the Patriots' game against the Buffalo Bills, but didn't play. Heading into that game Spillane had been dealing with a foot injury. Although Spillane didn't practice, he was spotted in the locker room before practice with a walking boot on his left foot.

Meanwhile, Landy has been in and out of practice in recent weeks as he's managed that knee injury. Elliss' injury is new. The health of the Patriots' linebackers will be something to watch throughout the week, as the Patriots get ready to face the Ravens' strong run game.

With linebacker injuries piling up, the Patriots have added depth at the position this week. After signing Chad Muma to the active roster earlier in the week, the team announced the signing of Amari Gainer to the practice squad on Wednesday.

In addition to being down three linebackers, the Patriots were also without cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Marcus Jones (knee) at practice. Davis left Sunday's game midway through, but did return late.