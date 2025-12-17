Patriots thin at linebacker as preparations begin for Ravens
The New England Patriots were without multiple linebackers at their Wednesday practice, as they get ready to face the Baltimore Ravens.
The New England Patriots' linebacker depth has been tested in recent weeks. Heading into their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, that trend is continuing.
For their first practice of the weekend on Wednesday, the Patriots were down three linebackers according to their injury report. Robert Spillane (ankle), Harold Landry (knee), and Christian Elliss (illness) were all non-participants.
Spillane's absence comes after he dressed on Sunday for the Patriots' game against the Buffalo Bills, but didn't play. Heading into that game Spillane had been dealing with a foot injury. Although Spillane didn't practice, he was spotted in the locker room before practice with a walking boot on his left foot.
Meanwhile, Landy has been in and out of practice in recent weeks as he's managed that knee injury. Elliss' injury is new. The health of the Patriots' linebackers will be something to watch throughout the week, as the Patriots get ready to face the Ravens' strong run game.
With linebacker injuries piling up, the Patriots have added depth at the position this week. After signing Chad Muma to the active roster earlier in the week, the team announced the signing of Amari Gainer to the practice squad on Wednesday.
In addition to being down three linebackers, the Patriots were also without cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Marcus Jones (knee) at practice. Davis left Sunday's game midway through, but did return late.
The Ravens were also shorthanded at practice on Wednesday. They were down six players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness). Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the team doctor kept Jackson home with the flu. Other Ravens starters who didn't practice include tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle), and linebackers Roquan Smith (knee) and Kyle Van Noy (quad).