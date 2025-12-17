Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa for rookie quarterback

The Miami Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa and named rookie Quinn Ewers as their starting quarterback for their game against the Bengals on Dec. 21. The Patriots will likely face Ewers on Jan. 4 with a final time to be announced at a later date for a home game against the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa, who has battled concussions throughout his six-season career, has struggled to place the Dolphins into playoff contention in 2025. They were eliminated from postseason play officially on Monday, when they lost 28-15 to the Steelers. In 2025, Tagovailoa completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. It has been his most picks in a single-season of his career.

Concussion and injuries limited Tagovailoa to an 11-game 2024 season, throwing seven interceptions – his fewest in a season since his rookie year – while completing a career-best 72.2% of his passes. He led the Dolphins to the postseason in the 2022 and 2023 — his only 17-game campaign — seasons, losing in the Wild Card round each appearance.