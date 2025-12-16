LISTEN LIVE

What went wrong: Mike Dussault unpacks Pats-Bills on T&H

In which we continue to dig into Sunday’s loss.

Adam 12

Two days later, and Patriots fans are still asking what went wrong at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. We have some answers.

"We" this time around refers the full-strength version of the Toucher & Hardy program. Fred rejoined the show on Tuesday morning. More on that down below. Up above, you'll see Mike Dussault of Patriots.com. He was on to add some context to Sunday's loss.

As Mike and the show pointed out, special teams mistakes and missed opportunities showed the gap between a rising team and a battle-tested contender. You can figure out which team is which. So this was less of a story of two halves and more a story of a game slipping away.

What Went Wrong

The loss wasn’t a disaster, mind you. But it did highlight how much execution, clutch play, and experience still matter—especially against elite quarterbacks. And from that grew a side conversation around a player the Pats were missing on Sunday who could have made a difference.

That player? Linebacker Robert Spillane. Fred's take was that other teams are missing far more important and impactful players than Spillane, so hanging the game on his being out isn't the answer. Listen all week to hear how this take evolves on Toucher & Hardy.

Buffalo BillsNew England Patriotsrobert spillane
Adam 12Writer
