TreVeyon Henderson betting favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

TreVeyon Henderson is currently the betting favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +185 odds on DraftKings. Emeka Egbuka, whose production has decreased in recent weeks, and Tetairoa McMillan have the second- and third-best odds on DraftKings, respectively.

The Patriots’ second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has accumulated 143 rushing attempts for 773 yards — good for 20th in the league — with seven touchdowns. His 5.4 yards per carry is fifth among qualified rushers this season.

A bulk of Henderson’s season production has occurred during his last five games, rushing for 490 yards on 76 touches for six touchdowns over that span. His latest performance against the Bills on Sunday ended with 148 yards on 14 carries, two of which were touchdowns.

“I thought we had a good plan,” Mike Vrabel said. “I thought our coaches had a good plan and did a great job, and we'll go from there.”

A majority of Henderson’s yards occurred on his touchdown rushes, which included a 52- and 65-yard rush to the end zone. The start of Henderson’s hot streak was at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9 when he rushed for 14 yards for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He was rewarded for his hot streak ahead of Week 15, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for November.

Perhaps what has been most impressive of Henderson’s performance is his ability to accelerate through gaps for large gains, a perceived strength of his in the pre-draft scouting process. Henderson became the first Patriot to record four rushing touchdowns of 50 or more yards in a single season, according to the franchise.