Bruins add defenseman via waiver wire

Nov 26, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Stars, from left, defenseman Kyle¬†Capobianco (20), defenseman Vladislav¬†Kolyachonok (44) and forward Roope¬†Hintz (24) celebrate a goal during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Bruins have taken their lumps on the backend this season. And though the club has done their part to weather the storm, Tuesday came with a move for some external help, with defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok claimed off waivers.

Waived by Dallas on Monday, Kolyachonok comes to Boston having posted one goal and three points, along with a plus-3 rating, in 11 games for the Stars.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defender has also posted 10 blocks and five hits, while the Stars held a plus-8 differential in scoring chances and plus-12 differential in high-danger scoring chances with Kolyachonok on the ice at five-on-five play.

A veteran of 85 NHL games between the Coyotes, Penguins, Utah Hockey Club, and Stars, Kolyachonok has scored five goals and totaled 17 points. Last season was the Belarusian’s most notable in the NHL, too, with a career-best two goals and seven points in 35 games between Utah and Pittsburgh.

Boston's move for the 24-year-old defender comes with Jonathan Aspirot currently on the shelf with an upper-body injury, and with Victor Söderström currently up with the club as their No. 6 defenseman on the depth chart. In addition to Aspirot, the Bruins are also still without Jordan Harris (ankle).