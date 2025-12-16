LISTEN LIVE

Bruins add defenseman via waiver wire

The Bruins have added a new defenseman to the mix.

Ty Anderson

Nov 26, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Stars, from left, defenseman Kyle¬†Capobianco (20), defenseman Vladislav¬†Kolyachonok (44) and forward Roope¬†Hintz (24) celebrate a goal during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Bruins have taken their lumps on the backend this season. And though the club has done their part to weather the storm, Tuesday came with a move for some external help, with defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok claimed off waivers.

Waived by Dallas on Monday, Kolyachonok comes to Boston having posted one goal and three points, along with a plus-3 rating, in 11 games for the Stars.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defender has also posted 10 blocks and five hits, while the Stars held a plus-8 differential in scoring chances and plus-12 differential in high-danger scoring chances with Kolyachonok on the ice at five-on-five play.

A veteran of 85 NHL games between the Coyotes, Penguins, Utah Hockey Club, and Stars, Kolyachonok has scored five goals and totaled 17 points. Last season was the Belarusian’s most notable in the NHL, too, with a career-best two goals and seven points in 35 games between Utah and Pittsburgh. 

Boston's move for the 24-year-old defender comes with Jonathan Aspirot currently on the shelf with an upper-body injury, and with Victor Söderström currently up with the club as their No. 6 defenseman on the depth chart. In addition to Aspirot, the Bruins are also still without Jordan Harris (ankle).

Kolyachonok, who played both the left and right side for the Stars this season prior to being waived, is making a league minimum $775,000 this season, and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

boston bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
3 Stars: Reloaded Wild offense too much for Bruins
NHL3 Stars: Reloaded Wild offense too much for BruinsTy Anderson
Dec 14, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) reacts as Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates after his goal with teammates behind him during the second period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
NHLBruins blown out by Wild to close out road tripTy Anderson
Bruins hit with two more injuries in win over Jets
NHLBruins hit with two more injuries in win over JetsTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect