Remembering 4 Iconic Patriots-Ravens Moments

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots directs at the line of scrimmage during the the 2014 AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens rivalry has historically been one of the National Football League's most intense in recent years, and is usually a big vs. big type of matchup. For much of the 21st century, it was Bill Belichick and Tom Brady vs. the blue-collar Ravens, who were led by coach John Harbaugh and elite defensive players like Terrell Suggs.

Some of the rivalries' best moments were during the 2010s, which featured several epic postseason battles, and those games often came down to the closing minutes. The Ravens definitely gave the Patriots a real challenge at times, scoring multiple notable playoff wins over the New England dynasty. These intense and high-stakes games produced enough memorable moments for a lifetime. Let's take a look at some of the more impressive matches.

2011 AFC Championship Game

The first dramatic event that comes to mind is the first time the teams clashed for the right to go to the Super Bowl. Every yard was a hard-fought one, and in the last minute, the Ravens had a chance to take the lead, possibly for good.

But the Patriots defense had other ideas. Quarterback Joe Flacco's pass went to the end zone and was broken up by rookie cornerback Sterling Moore, who was just on the practice squad weeks before the game. The Gillette Stadium crowd went nuts, but the game still wasn't over.

Baltimore still had a chance to tie the game and just needed to make a 32-yard field goal. The Ravens kicker, Billy Cundiff, ended up missing wide left, and the Patriots won the game 23-20. New England was good at finding ways to win the thin-margin moments that separate victory from defeat in high-stakes football, and nobody executed late in close games like Brady and Belichick.

2007: Challenging the perfect season

The resilient theme was on full display again for New England. The Patriots were deep into the season and still had an undefeated record. However, one of their toughest challenges of the season showed up in Week 13, and it was the Ravens. Baltimore was known for having a ferocious defense, and they were determined to spoil the Patriots' perfect season quest.

In the fourth quarter, the Patriots were trailing, and the game was on the line. Quarterback Tom Brady was able to get a solid, game-winning drive going for his team. During the drive, Brady connected with Jabar Gaffney for the go-ahead touchdown, with less than a minute remaining. Ravens quarterback Kyle Boller completed a 52-yard Hail Mary to Mark Clayton on the final play of regulation, putting one last scare into the Pats before Clayton was tackled at the 3-yard line to end the game.

The Patriots finished off another never-say-die type of contest and kept their undefeated season alive against one of the best teams in the league -- and ultimately, their biggest conference rival.

2014 AFC Divisional Game

In this game, the Patriots showed off some creative brilliance and more clutch execution. This game was a famous one between the two clubs because it was a back-and-forth offensive affair with a number of explosive plays. The Patriots overcame two 14-point deficits, and had to really dig deep to get there. Down 14 for the second time, Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels started to show some unforgettable trickery.

Late in the third quarter, the Patriots were still down 28-21, and they were able to complete the most famous double-pass in franchise history. Brady made a backward lateral to wide receiver Julian Edelman, and from there, Edelman was able to throw a perfect ball to a wide-open Danny Amendola, who completed the 51-yard touchdown.

The creative play-calling completely shifted the momentum of the game. The Patriots do whatever it takes to win, and they love high-risk plays that lead to high-reward moments. New England went on to win the game 35-31 and eventually the Super Bowl that season.

1996 Shootout

The first game between the Ravens and Patriots was a high-scoring one on Oct. 6, 1996. Drew Bledsoe was entrenched as the starting quarterback at the time, and he and the Patriots dominated most of this game, as Bledsoe ended up throwing four touchdown passes. The Ravens were led by quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who did get a late rally going for his team, but it fell short. The Patriots won the game 46-38, and at the time, it was a record for the highest combined point total in Patriots history.

The Patriots' Dynasty

The Patriots built a dynasty on resilience, strategy, and the ability to find a way to win, despite sometimes going through tough circumstances. Time after time, New England has gotten past some elite opponents through clutch performances and unforgettable moments that have become part of NFL lore. These moments were all about championship DNA, and they defined the franchise.