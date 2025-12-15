Red Sox complete trade with Nationals
The Red Sox and Nationals came together for a one-for-one swap Monday evening.
Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox continued to tinker with their pitching depth Monday night, this time with yet another trade.
Breslow's latest move on the trade front was a one-for-one swap, with Luis Perales sent to the Nationals in exchange for Jake Bennett. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the one-for-one transaction between the clubs, with the trade since confirmed by the Red Sox organization.
A 6-foot-6 lefty, Bennett spent the 2025 season in the lower-levels of the Nats' minor-league ranks, headlined by 10 games (nine starts) for Double-A Harrisburg. Over his 10 games with the Sens last year, the 25-year-old Bennett posted a 1-2 record, 2.56 ERA, and posted 33 strikeouts over 45.2 innings of work. Bennett also held batters to a .234 batting average against over that 45.2-inning sample.
Overall, the second-round pick from the 2022 MLB Draft's 2025 season featured a 2-5 record, 2.27 ERA, and 64 strikeouts in 75.1 innings of work over 19 games between Double-A, Single-A, and High-A ball.
Bennett, who missed all of the 2024 season with Tommy John surgery, left the Washington organization as the club's 11th-ranked prospect, and their fifth-best pitching prospect, according to the MLB's rankings.
Perales, meanwhile, is coming off a Tommy John surgery of his own, and made just three appearances in the Sox minor-league ranks a season ago. At one point, Perales was considered one of the most intriguing pitching prospects in Boston's pool given the electricity of his fastball with both its velocity and movement.
The one-for-one trade is an interesting one in the sense that it is a need-for-need kind of swap, with Passan noting that the lefty-throwing Bennett could factor into Boston's bullpen plans in 2026. The Red Sox certainly do have a need for a lefty arm out of that pen following the departure of deadline addition Steven Matz and the trading of Brennan Bernardino earlier this offseason.