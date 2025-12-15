LISTEN LIVE

Pats lose to Bills, Toucher & Hardy react

The “Toucher & Hardy” part is only half true, however.

Adam 12

"Pats lose to Bills" wasn't what we were hoping to be typing the morning after the big AFC East matchup, but here we are.

Oh, and that bit about Toucher & Hardy and the asterisk? That's because Fred Toucher is not reacting. Yet. Fred was off Monday morning, so you'll have to tune in Tuesday, where you can hang on every word Fred has to say about Pats-Bills v. 2.0, 2025 edition.

In for Fred was Andrew Callahan, who sits in on the show Tuesday mornings during the NFL season and fills in on the Sports Hub here and there. The timing was perfect. Andrew, as you'll see in the clip above, was able to join Hardy and Jon in making sense of it all.

Pats Lose to Bills

Does the fact that New England jumped out to an early 21-0 lead make the loss hurt even more? Absolutely. But even without that lead, the Patriots inability to get timely stops in the second half was a cause for concern, and will have to be addressed before any long-term success.

Buffalo played like a team that's been there. Because they have. So there's some humbling here in New England but also lessons to be learned. You can read the Hub's Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff for more. And you can listen live every morning this week.

Buffalo BillsNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
