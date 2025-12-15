Patriots Week 15 snap counts: Players receiving increased snaps for injuries

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) greets players during warm up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Here are three takeaways from the Patriots’ snap count in their 35-31 loss to the Bills at home Sunday.

New defensive communicator

Robert Spillane was listed as questionable with a foot injury ahead of Sunday’s game, but he avoided being placed on the team’s inactive list. Spillane, who leads the Patriots’ linebackers with 740 defensive snaps this season, participated in warmups before his game absense against the Bills.

“I just think it was just to see what we can get, see whether he was going to be able to do it or if he was going to be in an emergency role,” head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “There's not a lot of depth there outside of him, and could have had a few guys up, but didn't think that that was really going to make an impact on the game day roster. It felt like, whether it's the sixth outside linebacker, the sixth receiver, the fourth tight end or whatever it may have been, I just didn't feel like that that was going to make that much of a difference or a difference at all.”

Jack Gibbens filled in for Spillane, playing all 70 defensive snaps and donning the green dot — a sticker placed on the back of a helmet that signifies the lone player in communication with a coach — that is usually worn by Spillane. Gibbens was dominate, making nine tackles and cleaning up a pressure on Josh Allen for a sack. It was only his second unassisted sack of his career and first since 2023.

Christian Elliss was just behind Gibbens with 60 snaps, followed by Harold Landry’s 52 snaps and K’Lavon Chaisson’s 49 snaps. Anfernee Jennings played 21 times before Jahlani Tavai (15), Elijah Ponder (10) and Marte Mapu (5) each played sparingly as reserve linebackers.

“We felt like — after going through the warmups and everything — that that was what was going to be best for him today,” Vrabel said postgame. “We need everybody, certainly, Robert, and we'll have to try to get as healthy as we can, as quickly as we can.”

Defensive line shuffles

With Milton Williams still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against the Jets, the Patriots had to rely on others to bolster their run defense. That area was an early-season strength for the Patriots, who had limited opposing rushers to less than 50 yards through their first nine games, allowing only two teams to accumulate 100 or more yards on the ground. New England has given up 100 or more rushing yards since Williams’ injury.

Christian Barmore played a team-high 51 snaps, Cory Durden received 37 snaps, Joshua Farmer took 34 snaps and Leonard Taylor played five snaps. Of those four, Durden was the only defensive linemen to record three or more tackles.

