LISTEN LIVE

Mike Vrabel follows up team’s comments on officiating after loss to Bills

Mike Vrabel set the record straight on the penalties and officiating from the New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots reacts during the first quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 14: Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots reacts during the first quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Officiating was one of the most-discussed parts of Sunday's 35-31 New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills. Both calls and non-calls were the point of debate.

The job of the crew led by 24-year veteran official John Hussey drew comments from players and coaches after the game. During his Monday press conference, head coach Mike Vrabel further weighed in on the officiating, and how it can become a coaching point in games like that.

"There's nothing that we can do. They see what they see. They call it the best that they can. I'm confident in that," Vrabel said. "We have to know what it is that they're looking for to call penalties. They have mechanics that they're looking for, we have to understand that and we have to play to that. No more, no less."

At the end of his answer, Vrabel added an important qualifier.

"Officiating or the penalties weren't the reason that we lost the game," he said, of the game that saw the Patriots blow an early 21-0 lead and 24-7 halftime lead.

In total the Patriots were called for seven penalties in the game. That's just one above their season average but the penalties came at costly points in the game. Five were on third or fourth downs and two on kickoffs, one of which extended an already long return by the Bills and another which wiped out a long return by the Patriots.

After penalties were an issue for the Patriots early in the season, they had settled down in recent weeks in terms of volume. After Sunday's game they are the 12th-least penalized team in the league, averaging 6.3 per game.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Patriots Week 15 snap counts: Players receiving increased snaps for injuries
NFLPatriots Week 15 snap counts: Players receiving increased snaps for injuriesJake Seymour
Pats lose to Bills: Ray Davis #22 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against Charles Woods #22 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFLPats lose to Bills, Toucher & Hardy reactAdam 12
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)
NFLPatriots take big hit in race for No. 1 seed after SundayMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect