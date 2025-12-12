Which current Patriots players might have coaching in their future?

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is very familiar with the player-to-coach pipeline, having played 14 NFL seasons before embarking on his coaching career. On Friday, Vrabel was asked which players in his current locker room could make good coaches down the road.

"There's a lot of players that could or would make different impacts," Vrabel answered, before highlighting a few specific names. "[Linebacker Jack Gibbens] has great knowledge and communicates. I think Marcus Jones could be a guy that could coach and play. There's just a lot of guys. I think [K'Lavon Chaisson], I think Harold [Landry]."

Vrabel acknowledged it takes more that sports acumen to be successful as a coach.

"It's not all about just knowing football and being a coach. It's about finding the right way to reach players. Knowing sometimes how much to give them and how much not to give them...depending on what level you're talking about coaching."

Vrabel also pointed out the importance of helping out those who do want to pursue coaching, NFL or otherwise.

"Anybody that I've coached or played, and there a lot of guys out there that have gone on to coach at different levels, try to stay in touch with them," he explained. "Somebody helped me progress and try to become a coach so try to do the same thing."