Patriots set to get multiple players back for Bills game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Harold Landry III #2 and Khyiris Tonga #95 of the New England Patriots celebrate after a sack during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are in line to get multiple key players back from injury for Sunday's potential division-clinching game against the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Bills have a couple of key injury situations to monitor.

On the Patriots side of things, among those without an injury designation for Sunday are guard Jared Wilson (ankle), defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest), and special teamer Brenden Schooler (ankle). All three missed time prior to the bye week. Linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (non-injury related/other) were also not given game statuses despite having their practice status change during the week.

In total the Patriots only have two players on their injury report. Running back Terrell Jennings (concussion) is out, while linebacker Robert Spillane (foot) is questionable after being a mid-week addition to the report on Thursday.

With Jennings out, the Patriots will need to find somebody else to fill the third running back role. During his Friday press conference head coach Mike Vrabel suggested that player could be D'Ernest Johnson. However Johnson is out of practice squad elevations, meaning the Patriots will need to make another roster move either Friday or Saturday to add him to the 53-man roster to have him available.

The Bills have three players listed as questionable for Sunday. That group is highlighted by cornerback Christian Benford (toe), who was added to the report as limited on Thursday then did not practice on Friday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared Friday morning that the injury happened during Thursday's practice.