Pats Bills Preview: Christopher Price’s predicts on Toucher & Hardy

Three days out from the big Sunday afternoon game at Gillette means it's time for a proper Pats Bills preview on the Toucher & Hardy program.

And who better to deliver than our friend on the beat, Christopher Price. Christopher covers the Patriots for the Boston Globe and joins us on the show from time to time. He also pens great columns, like this one on the team's health coming off of the bye.

Watch the clip at the top from the top; don't skip ahead. Fred Toucher started things off by asking Christopher an analytical question: what will the outcome of Sunday's game tell you about the Pats and their playoff hopes. Price's answer was a thoughtful one.

Pats Bills Preview

Christopher breaks it down like this: the next two games will tell us whether or not the Patriots are true Super Bowl contenders. He expects a shootout-style matchup against the Bills this Sunday. And he thinks New England’s offense and special teams give them the edge.