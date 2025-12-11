LISTEN LIVE

Pats Bills Preview: Christopher Price’s predicts on Toucher & Hardy

The Globe scribe sees big scoring potential.

Adam 12

Three days out from the big Sunday afternoon game at Gillette means it's time for a proper Pats Bills preview on the Toucher & Hardy program.

And who better to deliver than our friend on the beat, Christopher Price. Christopher covers the Patriots for the Boston Globe and joins us on the show from time to time. He also pens great columns, like this one on the team's health coming off of the bye.

Watch the clip at the top from the top; don't skip ahead. Fred Toucher started things off by asking Christopher an analytical question: what will the outcome of Sunday's game tell you about the Pats and their playoff hopes. Price's answer was a thoughtful one.

Pats Bills Preview

Christopher breaks it down like this: the next two games will tell us whether or not the Patriots are true Super Bowl contenders. He expects a shootout-style matchup against the Bills this Sunday. And he thinks New England’s offense and special teams give them the edge.

Price also expects Drake Maye to shine when Buffalo inevitably struggles to generate pressure. Even if the Pats are young, Price says they’re good enough and confident enough to handle the moment. Dive into more Patriots coverage here as we work our way to Sunday.

Buffalo BillsDrake MayeNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Harold Landry III #2 and Khyiris Tonga #95 of the New England Patriots celebrate after a sack during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFLFirst injury report since bye week shows Patriots are getting healthierAlex Barth
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 29: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
NFLAFC playoff hopeful makes desperate move at quarterbackAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots Mailbag: Hats, t-shirts, and roster questionsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect