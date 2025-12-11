Joe Mazzulla gives latest reaction to Jayson Tatum’s injury comeback

Oct 27, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum greets a fan at the end of game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on how Jayson Tatum has been recovering when he joined Zolak & Bertrand Thursday. Just don't ask him about the latest videos of him on the practice court.

"I haven't seen any of them, I don't have social media," Mazzulla said, referencing the most recent look at Tatum participating in basketball activities. "We all have a job to do during the season. His job is to rehab as best he can and to work his ass off. And He's doing that every day."

Along with his on-court efforts, Mazzulla also had praise for Tatum's work away from the floor.

"He's leading in other ways as far as his communication, his bench presence, his work ethic as far as his rehab. I'm just grateful that he's getting healthy, he still has an impact on our team even though he's not playing."

Despite missing Tatum's on court contributions, the 15-9 Celtics have leaned on Tatum as he continues to work his way back from a ruptured ACL.

"Leadership is an ever evolving thing, and it's changing all the time," Mazzulla said. "There's different ways to do that. I think his bench presence during games, his communication to not only the team but to a coaching staff, but really just his approach towards his rehab. I think sometimes when you're hurt, you almost have to work harder than when you're playing. That can be a daunting task and I think just the way he's taken that on shows an example when guys coming into the building every day."